MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rockford-based band will head up to Milwaukee this summer for a major festival.

Cheap Trick will be at Summerfest on Thursday, June 22. They will be performing at the BMO Harris Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.

The Rockford-based band started in 1973 and quickly became a widely known band with their hits “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” and “The Flame” among countless others.

Cheap Trick was introducted to the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2016.

Original members Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, and Tom Petersson continue to tour together after 50 years.

The festival will take place June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8. Headliners include Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons.