In the wake of the accident in Antioch that’s left a 10-year-old in the hospital, many families are wondering what can they look our for when taking kids to a carnival.

Huntley Daniels was flung from the Moby Dick ride on Sunday at the taste of Antioch. He suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and has significant leg injuries.

The Department of Labor regulates rides the Moby Dick.

Jason Keller is the assistant director with the Illinois Department of Labor.

When something goes wrong, Keller says an initial inspection is then carried out with pictures and video, before a physical one gets underway.

Keller adds all such amusement rides are inspected and permitted annually in Illinois.

He said there is a visual indicator on rides that carnival-goers, riders and parents should look for.

“When you’re getting on a ride there should be a State of Illinois sticker,” he said. “I believe it says the ‘Department of Labor’ but look for the state outline. And it should be on every ride you engage with. It means we’ve inspected it and it should be structurally sound.”

Dept of Labor sticker should appear on rides inspected

If see something suspicious at a carnival, you can reach out directly to the department at 217-782-9347.

“If you see something, say something,” Keller said. “If something doesn’t look right, please give us a call.”

Keller said there is a penalty for operating without a permit.

The investigation into what happened in Antioch could take several months.