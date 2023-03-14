ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for three years, and it has been an economical boon, soaring past $1.5 billion in 2022.

While marijuana has been sharing the wealth in the state, many residents might be wondering if they can share the drug with their friends and family.

Like alcohol, the legal age to partake in Illinois is 21 or older. This is the same for marijuana in the state, according to the EarthMed.

While residents can share the recreational drug if the person is 21, they may not accept any payment for gifting marijuana.

There were 113 licensed cannabis dispensaries in Illinois in January, with an additional 189 in the process of being approved.