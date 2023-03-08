* EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above was provided by WTVO-TV.

CHICAGO — Recreational marijuana became legal in the state of Illinois in 2020, but many wonder if you can bring legally purchased cannabis into neighboring states?

According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, there are currently 113 marijuana dispensaries in Illinois.

While nearly 200 licensees are waiting for approval in Illinois, residents in surrounding states question if they are able to travel with legally purchased marijuana from Illinois to their neighboring state?

The short answer: No.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has historically not supported Indiana legalizing marijuana for either medical or recreational use, often deferring to federal law when the subject is broached.

“I’ve asked the federal government to enforce the law as it is, and I’ve let them know that we’re a law-and-order state,” Gov. Holcomb stated in 2019.

Indiana considers possession of THC, the active chemical in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to distribute marijuana, growing marijuana, or operating a drug house as serious offenses.

A first offense of marijuana possession in Indiana could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, according to NORML.

Individuals who posse at least 30 grams with a prior drug offense or conviction could result up to 2 and a half years in prison and possibly $10,000 in fines.

The short answer: No.

While Gov. Tony Evers did propose legalizing recreational marijuana in 2021, it is still illegal for recreational use of cannabis in the state of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin considers possession of THC, the active chemical in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to distribute marijuana, growing marijuana, or operating a drug house as serious offenses.

First time offenders for possession of marijuana in the state of Wisconsin is a misdemeanor that could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in prison or $1,000 in fines, according to NORML.

Any subsequent offenses are considered felonies, and have penalties of up to 3 and a half years in prison or $10,000 in fines.

Medical marijuana is available only to those with a written letter from a doctor, and only as CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical present in the drug.

The short answer: No.

The state of Iowa signed medical marijuana into law back in 2017, but recreational marijuana is still illegal.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in 2019 that she doesn’t support the legalization of recreational marijuana and she “won’t be the governor to do that.”

Possession of marijuana in the state of Iowa is a misdemeanor that could result in a penalty of 6 months to 2 years in prison and up to $8,540 in fines, according to NORML.

Offenders who are considered to abuse marijuana may be sent to rehab after their third offense.

A bill was unveiled by democratic state lawmakers in Iowa two weeks ago that would allow those 21-years or older to purchase recreational marijuana from licensed retailers.

The short answer: Yes.

Missouri voters approved a ballot measure to legalize marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. The measure went into affect at the end of the calendar year and dispensaries started operations in the beginning of 2023.

Possession of less than ten grams of marijuana in Missouri could lead to a $500 fine on the first offense, but can upgrade to $2,000 fine and up to a year in prison, according to NORML.

Gov. Mike Parsons has been critical of the constitutional amendment, even calling it “a disaster” back in August 2022, weeks before residents voted for the measure.

The short answer: No.

While the state of Kentucky does allow CBD (cannabidiol) and low amounts of THC products,

Possession of less than eight ounces of marijuana in Kentucky can lead to 45 days in prison and $250 in fines, according to NORML.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that took effect at the start of 2023 for Kentucky patients with specific conditions to purchase medical marijuana legally, but recreational is still a long way from being reality.

The short answer: Yes

Michigan residents voted to pass the legalization of marijuana during the Nov. 2018 election.

Anyone in the state of Michigan is able to posse up to two and a half ounces on their person, as well as ten ounces in their home without penalty.

First time offenders with possession of more than five ounces in Michigan is a misdemeanor with a $500 fine, according to NORML.

With all that said, driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal across the United States.