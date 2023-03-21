PEORIA, Ill. — A unidentified body was removed from the Illinois River near Peoria Tuesday morning.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the body was discovered by a person walking on the bike trail, who called 911.

The body was found by Peoria police around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday just north of the Riverplex, according to Nexstar affiliate WMBD-TV.

Jamie Harwood, the Coroner for Peoria County, the body was found on the bank of the river, and partially submerged.

Harwood said that they are not releasing any additional information on the body until it has been identified and the next of kin has been notified.

No other information is available at this time.