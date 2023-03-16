SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawmakers are calling for more answers from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

This comes after the insurance company was fined $600,000 by the state, but both Republican and Democrats said that is far from enough.

The company was fined last week for violating the “Network and Transparency Act.” The state released a report on their investigation into Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois when they announced the fine.

That report laid out all of the problems the state found with their network, but Senator Steve McClure said that the fine on its own is not enough.

He is calling for public hearings so patients have the chance to voice their issues with the company.

The state is figuring out what the best way to handle it is, but Democrats are on board with the idea.

“That’s another reason why there should be public hearings, because members of the public need to come and bring all the problems that they’ve been bringing all of their individual senators and representatives and put those out in public,” McClure said.

“Now we’re investigating, you know, the day one investigation ends, we start another one to see if they’re following all the rules,” Representative Sue Scherer added.

Senate Democrat Doris Turner said she has plenty of questions as well. She said that “we have to put the uncertainty and lack of transparency behind us and find a way for all parties involved and the public to have a better understanding of what’s going on.”