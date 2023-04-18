As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Illinois using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Lyons Township High School

– District: La Grange

– Enrollment: 4,037

– Niche grade: A+

#29. York Community High School

– District: Elmhurst School District No. 205

– Enrollment: 2,872

– Niche grade: A+

#28. Prospect High School

– District: Township High School District No. 214

– Enrollment: 2,202

– Niche grade: A+

#27. John Hersey High School

– District: Township High School District No. 214

– Enrollment: 1,980

– Niche grade: A+

#26. Evanston Township High School

– District: Evanston Township High School District No. 202

– Enrollment: 3,731

– Niche grade: A+

#25. Waubonsie Valley High School

– District: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204

– Enrollment: 2,563

– Niche grade: A+

#24. Highland Park High School

– District: Township High School District No. 113

– Enrollment: 1,831

– Niche grade: A+

#23. Deerfield High School

– District: Township High School District No. 113

– Enrollment: 1,555

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Naperville Central High School

– District: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203

– Enrollment: 2,640

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Naperville North High School

– District: Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203

– Enrollment: 2,713

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Glenbard West High School

– District: Glenbard Township High School District No. 87

– Enrollment: 2,373

– Niche grade: A+

#19. James B. Conant High School

– District: Township High School District No. 211

– Enrollment: 2,435

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Metea Valley High School

– District: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204

– Enrollment: 3,018

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Barrington High School

– District: Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220

– Enrollment: 2,872

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Lake Forest High School

– District: Lake Forest

– Enrollment: 1,501

– Niche grade: A+

#15. New Trier Township High School

– District: New Trier Township High School District No. 203

– Enrollment: 3,040

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Vernon Hills High School

– District: Community High School District 128

– Enrollment: 1,570

– Niche grade: A+

#13. William Fremd High School

– District: Township High School District No. 211

– Enrollment: 2,650

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Glenbrook North High School

– District: Glenbrook High Schools District 225

– Enrollment: 2,025

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Neuqua Valley High School

– District: Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204

– Enrollment: 3,403

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Glenbrook South High School

– District: Glenbrook High Schools District 225

– Enrollment: 3,139

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Lane Tech College Prep High School

– District: Chicago Public Schools

– Enrollment: 4,369

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Hinsdale Central High School

– District: Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86

– Enrollment: 2,613

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Jones College Prep High School

– District: Chicago Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,915

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Adlai E. Stevenson High School

– District: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125

– Enrollment: 4,315

– Niche grade: A+

#5. University of Illinois High School

– District: Urbana

– Enrollment: 314

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

– District: Chicago Public Schools

– Enrollment: 2,121

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

– District: Aurora

– Enrollment: 629

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Northside College Preparatory High School

– District: Chicago Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,041

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Payton College Preparatory High School

– District: Chicago Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,191

– Niche grade: A+