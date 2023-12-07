(NEXSTAR) — With many wireless carriers offering deals this holiday season, it can be hard not to consider switching. But will you really get better service? You may want to check this map first.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) created an interactive map comparing coverage from cell providers. We took a closer look at the coverage from the three largest companies: AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Looking at the country as a whole, Verizon and AT&T have the most coverage, with 55.05% and 55.11% of the country covered, respectively. Meanwhile, T-Mobile covers 35.3% of the country, according to the FCC.

If we focus on Illinois and the areas around it in particular, the coverage looks relatively the same, as you can see in the maps below.

Verizon and AT&T cover the entire state, as well as those around us. Verizon has some gaps, such as the area between northwestern Missouri and southwestern Iowa, and eastern Kentucky. Meanwhile, AT&T has a small gap along the Wisconsin and Iowa border.

T-Mobile has some slightly spottier coverage in Illinois and the areas around it, with gaps in southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Iowa, and throughout Missouri and Kentucky.

An FCC map shows Verizon’s 4G LTE coverage across Illinois and the surrounding regions. (FCC)

An FCC map shows AT&T’s 4G LTE coverage across Illinois and the surrounding regions. (FCC)

An FCC map shows T-Mobile’s 4G LTE coverage across Illinois and the surrounding regions. (FCC)

When it comes to the fastest 5G coverage the FCC tracks (5G-NR, 35/3 Mbps), however, the maps are much different.

Nationally, T-Mobile’s fast 5G reaches about 12.5% of the country, AT&T’s is at 10.9%, and Verizon’s is at 8.1%.

In Illinois, it’s T-Mobile that covers the largest portions of the state. There are still gaps, especially in the southern portion of the state as well as in the surrounding states. AT&T covers a larger continuous swath of Illinois, but coverage drops to almost zero once you enter Iowa or near its borders with Illinois and Wisconsin.

Verizon’s fastest 5G is largely limited to the metropolitan areas in and around Illinois, such as Chicago, Rockford, St. Louis, Davenport and Urbana. You can also see coverage is available in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison to the north; Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Jefferson City to the west, and Bloomington, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit and Louisville to the east.

An FCC map shows Verizon’s 5G coverage across Illinois and the surrounding regions. (FCC)

An FCC map shows AT&T’s 5G coverage across Illinois and the surrounding regions. (FCC)

An FCC map shows T-Mobile’s 5G coverage across Illinois and the surrounding regions. (FCC)

To compare coverage options in your area, type in your address on the FCC’s interactive map. Then tap or click the “Mobile Broadband” option in the right rail. A chart will pop up with the cell provider options in your area, with checkmarks next to each if they have 4G or 5G speeds in that area.

You can also zoom in on the map and compare providers’ 5G coverage head-to-head by clicking here to open the map and then toggling the companies’ names on and off in the right rail. You can compare 4G LTE coverage by clicking here and then zooming in and out on the map.

The FCC map was updated using data collected up to Dec. 31, 2022.

“The coverage areas reflect where consumers should be able to connect to the mobile network when outdoors or in a moving vehicle; they do not show indoor coverage,” an agency spokesperson told Nexstar.