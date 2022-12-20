CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony.

The bill would ban the sale and possession of dozens of assault weapons, including the AR-15 rifle, which has been used in countless mass shootings.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act would make it unlawful for a person to knowingly possess such a weapon, as well as a .50 caliber rifle, a .50 caliber cartridge, and high-capacity magazines 300 days after the bill takes effect, unless possession of weapons is registered with the Illinois State Police (ISP) in the time provided.