GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois.

CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”

The move affects three Amazon locations in Illinois: Crystal Lake, Hoffman Estates and Huntley.

In Crystal Lake, the delivery station is canceled, although no reason was given. In Hoffman Estates, the fulfillment center is canceled and is now up for sublease. In Huntley, the inbound CrossDeck is delayed by one year from 2023.

Seattle-based Amazon doubled the size of its operations during the pandemic, adding more warehouses and workers to keep up with demand from homebound consumers who felt more comfortable buying things online. But as the worst of the pandemic eased, it found itself with too much warehouse space and too many workers. In May, it announced it planned to sublease some of its warehouse space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.