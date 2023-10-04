CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A fire broke out at the University of Illinois’ football stadium on Tuesday night just three days before the venue is scheduled to host a game.

According to the Champaign Fire Department, the fire broke out at Memorial Stadium just before 8 p.m. in the southwest corner of the stadium underneath the “horseshoe” where groundskeeping equipment was stored.

Heavy smoke was showing from that part of the stadium, and while the fire was upgraded to a second alarm, it was quickly put out. One firefighter was sent to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

.@IlliniAthletics released this statement on the fire that happened at Memorial Stadium tonight underneath the horseshoe in the southwest corner.

.

There were no injuries and it’s expected that the venue will still host the Illini-Nebraska game on Friday night.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/CpWcDCXHXd — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 4, 2023

This comes as Memorial Stadium is getting set to host Illinois’ football game against Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Friday. The school’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is still confident that they’ll be able to host that contest despite the fire.

“DIA will continue to evaluate the facility over the course of the next day, but early indications re positive that the stadium will be prepared to host the game, as scheduled and without interruption of seating or services, for the game on Friday,” said the DIA in a release late Tuesday evening.

Memorial Stadium is celebrating its 100th year of hosting Illini football games, having done so for the first time in 1923 before its official dedication in 1924. The stadium underwent a major renovation in 2007 and 2008 that put a permanent seating structure in the north end zone.