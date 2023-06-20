So many more Illinois residents died in the past three years than is typical they could more than fill Wrigley Field.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports there were 52,108 “excess deaths” as they’re known. Epidemiologists track the number because simply put: The ultimate indicator of health is death. The number of people who died in Illinois (from all causes) varied by only 1,000 people in each of the three years before COVID-19 arrived. Then it soared.

Illinois’ official COVID-19 death count stood at 36,000 people as of the start of this year, making it the top underlying cause of excess deaths in our state in recent years.

“We can see that COVID-19 accounted for approximately 70% of excess deaths in 2020-2021, but nearly all leading causes of death had increases during that time period as well,” IDPH officials said in a statement responding to an inquiry from WGN Investigates.

IDPH officials noted that nearly all of the leading causes of death — everything from accidental drug overdoses to heart disease — increased during the pandemic.

HOW DO ILLINOIS’ COVID DEATHS COMPARE TO OTHER STATES?

Faced with a disjointed message from the federal government, mitigations to fight the spread of COVID-19 were largely left up to the states. It fueled the political fire as governors sought to portray their response as the most effective to battling both the health and economic implications of a global pandemic.

CDC data show Illinois had 261 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents — meaning fewer residents died per capita than all of Illinois’ neighboring states except Wisconsin.

Illinois’ COVID-19 death rate was fairly close to Florida (245 per 100K residents) but lower than Texas (353 per 100K), and New York (312 per 100K), according to the CDC.

“We believe the mitigation measures in IL have made a demonstrable difference in the lives saved,” an IDPH spokesperson said.

Health officials have long noted that a number of factors contribute to a state’s COVID-19 death rate, including population age, health care access and even a region’s weather.