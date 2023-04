HODGKINS, Ill. — Interstate 55 in Hodgkins is experiencing delays after Illinois State Police said that a semi-tractor trailer overturned near LaGrange Road, resulting in 30,000 pounds of manure spilling onto the expressway.

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m.

Though no injuries were reported, ISP troopers say the southbound ramp to LaGrange North will be closed for at least two hours for recovery and cleanup.

SkyCam9 was above the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.