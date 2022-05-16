CARY, Ill. — A 3-year-old child was struck and killed by a school bus in Cary Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to the area of Cherry and Hill Streets for the report of a young child struck by a bus.

Authorities said a 3-year-old boy was playing outside. At some point, he went into the street and was struck by a school bus that was driving in the neighborhood after the high school let out for the day.

The boy was pronounced dead.

There was one student on the bus in addition to the driver. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.