WILL COUNTY, Ill. — The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in Will County around 5 a.m. Saturday after storms ripped through the area.

All three twisters were rated an EF0, the weakest on the scale. However, all three tornadoes amassed winds of up to 85 miles per hour.

NWS says the first twister hit the ground in Aurora and tracked southeast to Naperville for four and a half miles. The next traveled between Romeoville, Crest Hill and Joliet.

The third tornado touched down briefly in Manhattan.

The tornado in Naperville caused minor damage to a strip mall. On Monday, Naperville officials said they would investigate why the city’s tornado warning sirens never went off.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

While all three twisters tore down limbs and uprooted some trees, no injuries or significant damage was reported.