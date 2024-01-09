BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A firetruck responding to a fire at a fast-food restaurant crashed into an SUV and rolled onto its side Tuesday in southern Illinois, injuring three firefighters, authorities said.

The Belleville firetruck collided about 5:50 a.m. with an SUV near Belleville East High School and flipped onto its side. The SUV’s occupant was not injured in the crash, but three firefighters suffered minor injuries, Belleville fire Chief Stephanie Mills said.

Mills said two of the firefighters were treated at a hospital and released, and doctors were still performing tests on the third firefighter more than four hours later, the St. Louis Post-Dispatc h reported.

“We’re just glad they’re all OK,” Mills said.

At the time of the crash, the firefighters had been on their way to a fire at a fast-food restaurant in a pumper truck that was carrying 1,000 gallons (3,785 liters) of water.

The firetruck was severely damaged in the crash, Mills said. Tow-truck crews were able to get the vehicle upright after about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. Belleville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.