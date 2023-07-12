HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Three people were killed and 14 others injured, some seriously, early Wednesday when a Greyhound bus crashed into three commercial motor vehicles along a highway in southern Illinois, state police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicates a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash about 1:55 a.m. along westbound Interstate 70 in Madison County.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” state police said in a news release.

The agency said no one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the crash at the Silver Lake Rest Area near the city of Highland about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

State Police spokesperson Melaney Arnold said those killed and injured were all on the Greyhound bus. She was not sure if the bus driver was among those killed or injured or if all of those involved were passengers.

Arnold said the commercial vehicles involved were semi tractor-trailers.

Arnold said additional information was not immediately available on the circumstances of the crash, which closed westbound traffic on I-70.