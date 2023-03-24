SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced that millions in grant funding will be benefiting Illinois non-profits.

According to a press release, the 2023 Nonprofit Security grant program will award $20 million to help 116 organizations strengthen efforts to protect against public safety and security threats.

Many of the organizations that are receiving funds are places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions, and education centers that were deemed to be at high risk of a terrorist attack.

“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”

Several local locations that are receiving funds include:

Blessed Sacrament School -Morton-$30,963

Christ Lutheran Church of Peoria – Peoria- $150,000

Islamic Foundation of Peoria – Peoria – $150,000

Notre Dame High School of Peoria – Peoria – $82,500

St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Congregation – Peoria – $142,000

Temple Sholom – Galesburg – $6,100

The money can be used for active shooter training, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel.