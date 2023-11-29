MORRIS, Ill. — Two people were found dead early Wednesday morning following an RV fire at a truck stop in Morris.

At around 3 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center, located in the 8900 block of Brisbin Road.

Firefighters at the scene discovered a fully engulfed RV. The remains of two people were found after the fire was put out.

They have not been identified at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.