HUNTLEY, Ill. — While there were no winners for the full Mega Millions’ $830 million jackpot Tuesday, a lucky lotto player in Illinois is $1 million richer.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at JM Food Shop at 11200 N IL Route 47, Huntley, IL 60142.

The ticket matched five numbers: 7-29-60-63-66.

If you are a winner, Illinois Lottery encourages you to write their name on the back of the ticket and make an appointment at a claim center to claim the prize. More information on their website.

The total jackpot has now rolled to over $1 billion. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The next drawing is Friday night.