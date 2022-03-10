Illinois woman sentenced for stealing $120K in Social Security benefits

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

URBANA, Ill. – A woman in northern Illinois was sentenced Monday to more than a year in federal prison for obtaining more than $120,000 in Social Security benefits via fraud.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central Illinois said Sharrie McInnis was claiming Title II Child-in-Care benefits for a grandchild that was not actually in her care. Those benefits totaled $22,849.

McInnis, 49, pleaded guilty to a one-county indictment in October 2021. She had faced up to 10 years in federal prison for her crime.

At the sentencing hearing, a U.S. District Court judge learned McInnis also received additional improper Social Security benefits under other titles, totaling $98,701.74.

The judge sentenced McInnis to 14 months in prison and three years of probation. She must also repay full restitution to the Social Security Administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News