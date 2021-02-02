Illinois woman rescued from icy pond after going for dog

OSWEGO, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman was rescued after she fell through the ice on a frozen pond while searching for her dog.

Fire officials say police in west suburban Oswego and a local resident worked to rescue the woman around 10 a.m. Monday.

They say the woman fell through the ice after her dog had wandered onto the pond. Oswego paramedics treated the woman at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The Chicago Tribune reports firefighters were unable to locate the dog.