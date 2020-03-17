Illinois voters head to polls amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Illinois primary election will go on despite COVID-19 fears.

Polls across the state are expected to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday — but officials are asking for patience because in many cases that may not be the case.

Thanks to the global pandemic surrounding coronavirus, this is expected to be one of the most difficult elections we've seen in recent years.

The Chicago Board of Elections said there's a significant shortage of election judges. Election officials said many election judges and volunteers are often senior citizens, who have voiced concerns about working this primary day due to the virus.

Election officials are now appealing to college students who now have free time, to volunteer to serve on Tuesday.

Sanitizing gels and handwipes are being provided at polling places and voters are being asked to practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet of space between you and the voters around you.

Despite the health concerns, Chicago has been setting records this primary election.

There were long lines at early voting sites on Monday, as 171,709 Chicagoans casted their ballots early. That's up 22% from the previous record in 2016.

Chicago has also set the all-time record for mail-in ballots, with 118,000 voters planning to send ballots back in — thanks to the extended deadline. Those envelopes must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Another challenge voters may encounter is the relocation of polling places due to health concerns, and the lack of judges.

Election officials are stressing for everyone to double check their polling place before heading out at chicagoelections.gov/info