Illinois State Police remind drivers to slow down and move over for first responders following two “Scott’s Law” related crashes in a 24-hour span.

Tuesday morning, a state trooper’s vehicle was struck on Interstate-80 over Interstate-55. One day earlier, on Monday, a state troopers was hurt when his squad car as rear-ended.

The driver was ticketed.

Troopers remind residents that violators face a fine of at least $250 and the possibility of a suspended license.