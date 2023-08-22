CHICAGO — As dangerous heat continues across parts of the state, the Illinois Tollway is taking steps to ensure the safety of stranded drivers.

Hot Weather Patrols are being launched to assist drivers who become stranded along roads in the heat. Crews conducting the 24-hour patrols will be searching for stranded drivers in broken-down vehicles and responding to *999 calls for roadway assistance.

12 Hot Weather Patrols will be providing additional help to the Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P) trucks, which run from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to the Illinois Tollway, the Hot Weather Patrols usually offer help to drivers with dead car batteries, drivers who run out of gas, or those who suffer from overheated radiators.

Hot Weather Patrols consist of crew cab trucks that can accommodate drivers who need to get out of the heat or be taken to a Tollway maintenance garage or Tollway oasis while waiting for service, and each truck is equipped with an arrow board to direct traffic around stranded cars.

Dangerous heat moves into the Chicago area on Tuesday and is expected to continue to build through Thursday evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday for the entire Chicago area. An Excessive Heat Watch will also be in effect from Wednesday evening into Thursday evening.