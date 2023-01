The Illinois Supreme Court has halted the elimination of cash bail statewide pending an appeal.



Earlier this week, a Kankakee County judge ruled that portion of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Counties who objected to the elimination of cash bail would not have to drop the practice.

Saturday, the state’s highest court issued the stay saying it needs to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois while the matter is appealed.

