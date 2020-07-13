Illinois sues Trump administration to block foreign student visas from being revoked

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is one of 17 states suing the Trump administration over plans to revoke visas to foreign students this fall.

The plan applies to students taking university classes entirely online and some will not have a choice due to their university’s decision.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with 16 other states, are suing to stop the rule from potentially taking effect.

The Trump administration argued that if students are taking classes entirely online, there’s no reason for them to stay in the country. But critics argue that it’s an attempt to force universities to reopen for in-person classes, despite health concerns.

The University of Chicago, Northwestern and 56 other school have filed for declarations of support for the lawsuit.