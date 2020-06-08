Illinois stepping in to help businesses with insurance claims after looting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The state is stepping in to help expedite insurance claims for a number of businesses hit by looting.

Many business owners hit by the looting are anxious waiting to hear back from their insurance companies.

Felicia Goodwin owns a clothing store on the South Side. She said her windows were broken and her merchandise was stolen. Now, she’s waiting for final word from State Farm.

“They took everything from us,” Goodwin said. “Please, insurance companies come out and assist us.”

Jonathan Swain owns Kimbark Liquors in Hyde Park, another store that was hit. Although Swain said he’s had an easier experience with his insurer, he’s urging every company to do the right thing.

“Small business owners, in particular, black business owners do not have the strong balance sheet that they can use, that are full with cash, to use to pay some of these upfront costs,” Swain said. ” I would encourage insurance companies to move quickly because your decisions are the difference between businesses existing and not existing for generations to come.”

Monday, Gov. Pritzker asked insurance companies to act swiftly.

“Help can’t wait,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Insurance issued the following guidance to insurers:

Expediting the processing of claims.

Advance claim payment.

Moratorium on the cancellation or non-renewal of impacted policyholders for 60s days.

“For our small businesses that succeed or fail at the margins, each setback is all the more difficult to come back from,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Insurers must do the right thing and do it fast will all consideration to assisting business owners to get back up on their feet and reopen as soon as possible.”

Business owners who feel that their insurance company is not honoring the terms of their coverage are encourage to file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Insurance.

The Pritzker adminitration also approved $11 million in grants Monday to support minority-owned businesses across the state.

32 minority-owned businesses will receive the grants.

“At a time when businesses are facing significant setbacks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Minority Capital Fund will help eliminate obstacles so minority-owned businesses can rebuild and continue supporting their communities,” said Gov. Pritzker.