COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Trooper was injured after a two-vehicle crash near Mill Road in Cook County Sunday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the incident took place just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, when a vehicle was in a ditch and the trooper was on the left shoulder.

The trooper said an approaching vehicle lost control and hit a light post. The light post fell into the right lane of traffic. While attempting to back into position to block the lane, a jeep wrangler crashed into the trooper’s vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.