Bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for final approval

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Senate and House of Representatives have passed a bill centered around protecting Illinoisans’ right to receive reproductive healthcare, while expanding access.

The final bill also includes protections for gender affirming health care, after previous disagreements over the issue.

Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) issued the following statement after the bill passed the senate:

“The Supreme Court sent a clear message when overturning Roe v. Wade that it is willing to ignore precedent and roll back previously granted rights.

“In Illinois, we trust women, and we will protect their right to make their own decisions about their health care and their bodies.

“The legislation passed today solidifies our state against current and future attacks from those looking to roll back the clock and reverse progress.”

Here are some highlights of the bill:

Shields Illinoisans from out-of-state action intended to persecute those who provide, receive, or assist in providing reproductive health care — including abortion and gender-affirming care — that is lawful in Illinois.

Establishes a counterclaim for individuals who have a judgment entered against them in another state for reproductive healthcare or gender-affirming care that is legal in the state of Illinois.

Prevents insurers from charging higher out-of-pocket costs when patients are forced to seek out-of-network provider care due to an in-network provider raising moral objections under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.

Protects the Illinois licenses of health care professionals who are penalized for providing care that is illegal in another state, but legal in Illinois.

Allows birthing centers to provide reproductive care.

Clarifies that advance practice registered nurses and physicians’ assistants can perform abortions within the scope of their practice.

The bill is a modified version of the bill originally passed on Jan. 6, so it will now move on to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for final approval.