Illinois State Sen. Terry Link charged with federal income tax evasion

Longtime Democratic Illinois State Sen. Terry Link was charged with federal income tax evasion.

Link was charged Thursday, according to court documents. The filing said he failed to report a correct 2016 tax return to the Internal Revenue Service. On the form, he listed his income as $264,450. The filing said his income “substantially exceeded” that amount.

Link wore a wire last year for the FBI in a bribery investigation of then-State Rep. Luis Arroyo.

It’s believed he was expecting the income tax charges and cooperated with the feds in hopes it would lead to a reduced sentence.