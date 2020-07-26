Illinois State Police seek ways to halt expressway shootings

Illinois State Police say they want more high-definition cameras and license plate scanners as expressway shootings rise in the Chicago area despite some civil rights groups contending that data from the new technology could be exploited.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the state police had recorded at least 62 expressway shootings in Cook County this year.

That compares with 52 for all of 2019, 43 in 2018, 51 in 2017 and 54 in 2016, a year that gun violence in Chicago reached levels not seen since the 1990s.

State police spokeswoman Beth Hundsdorfer says the pandemic could part of the reason for the surge.