TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying a vehicle they say was potentially involved in the crash that caused an anhydrous ammonia leak that killed five people and injured several others.

ISP linked to this video that they say shows the vehicle passing through the intersection.

According to police the crash occurred at 19470 East U.S. Highway 40. The crash involved a semi-truck tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia that was punctured in the crash and leaked causing the evacuation of the nearby area and five deaths.

ISP said investigation led police to believe a dark colored vehicle of unknown make and model may have been involved in the incident as it headed westbound on U.S. 40. The video is from the intersection of Spring Creek Road in Montrose, Illinois and U.S. 40. Police believe the vehicle could have passed the semi-truck tanker.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage of the incident or this vehicle in the surrounding area that could provide more information to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 at 217-342-7881.