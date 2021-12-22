Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, husband carjacked in Broadview

BROADVIEW, Ill. – Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in Broadview.

Police said at around 9:45 p.m., three masked suspects in a Dodge Durango carjacked the couple’s black Mercedes Benz SUV.

Multiple gunshots were fired during the carjacking.

In a statement, Lightford said she is glad her husband and herself are alive.

“First and foremost I am thankful that my husband and I are alive and physically unharmed. I am trying to process the trauma of what happened. I want to thank everyone who has offered their love and support. I want to especially thank Mayor Katrina Thompson and the Broadview Police Department for their quick and thorough response,” she said.

Anyone with information can contact the Broadview Police Department at 708-345-6550.