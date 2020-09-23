Illinois residents can apply for up to $400 in Facebook privacy settlement

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking additional steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.” The company said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Illinois Facebook users can now apply for up to $400 as part of a massive $650 million class action settlement over a state privacy law involving the social media giant.

Those that qualify include Facebook users located in Illinois who have created and stored a ‘face template’ between June 7, 2011 and August 19, 2020.

The legal dispute dates back to 2015, when Facebook’s ‘tag suggestions’ were allegedly collecting and scanning users’ faces without prior notice or consent. Illinois law prohibits collection of any biometric data, including facial images, without consent.

The deadline to file a claim in the lawsuit is November 23.