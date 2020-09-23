Illinois residents can apply for up to $400 in Facebook privacy settlement

Illinois Facebook users can now apply for up to $400 as part of a massive $650 million class action settlement over a state privacy law involving the social media giant.
Those that qualify include Facebook users located in Illinois who have created and stored a ‘face template’ between June 7, 2011 and August 19, 2020.
The legal dispute dates back to 2015, when Facebook’s ‘tag suggestions’ were allegedly collecting and scanning users’ faces without prior notice or consent. Illinois law prohibits collection of any biometric data, including facial images, without consent.
The deadline to file a claim in the lawsuit is November 23.