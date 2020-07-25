Illinois reports 1,426 new cases of COVID-19, including 12 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional confirmed deaths.

On Saturday, health officials said the following deaths were reported:

  • Boone County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Cumberland County: 1 female 100+
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 30s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Currently, the Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 169,883 cases, including 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Friday night, 1,438 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 110 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

