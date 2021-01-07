Illinois Rep. Mary Miller invokes Hitler in speech

WASHINGTON — An Illinois congresswoman is facing criticism for her comments about Adolf Hitler during a rally.

Republican Mary Miller of the 15th District made the remark at a rally Tuesday hosted by the conservative group “Moms of America.”

“Hitler was right on one thing, he said, whoever has the youth has the future,” Miller said.

Miller is a Naperville-native who now lives in southern Illinois. She replaced longtime Congressman John Shimkus and was just sworn in to her first term on Sunday.

Gov. JB Pritzker denounced Miller’s comments Wednesday, saying, “Let me be clear. Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”

Miller has not responded to calls for a statement.