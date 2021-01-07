Illinois Rep. Kinzinger among those leading calls for invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump

WASHINGTON — Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger has become the first Republican member of Congress to call for the removal of President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, the congressman said “It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is also calling on Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

The 25th Amendment was written primarily as a protection for when a president is incapacitated, mentally or physically.

