CHICAGO — Illinois residents can finally get their long-awaited monarch butterfly specialty license plate.

State lawmakers made the announcement on Thursday saying it makes good on promise they made in 2016 after they passed legislation to create the state’s first universal specialty plate. The move was aimed at limiting the number of specialty license plates.

By 2018, more than 2,000 residents had pre-ordered the monarch butterfly specialty license plates.

The funds will go towards protecting the endangered monarch butterfly from extinction as part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Roadside Monarch Habitat Fund.

For more information on the Illinois monarch butterfly license plates, click here.