WGN Morning News
Illinois Recreational Marijuana
Nearly $40 million worth of marijuana sold in Illinois’ first month of legal sales
Mixed legality of marijuana on state, federal levels leaves gun owners in limbo
Video
Chicago travelers can dump pot in 'Cannabis Amnesty Boxes' before getting on planes
After dispensary burglarized in Logan Square, officials say bank laws make them targets
Video
Sunnyside marijuana dispensaries closed Monday
More Illinois Recreational Marijuana Headlines
With no standard way to test drivers for THC, suburban cops test an option
Video
Application deadline today for Illinois pot dispensary licenses
Video
Entrepreneurs from communities hit by war on drugs vying for a slice of cannabis industry
Video
Cannabis legalization: Fighting for a fresh start
Video
Spirits high despite long lines on first day of legal recreational marijuana
Video
Patients, dispensaries prepare for high demand for recreational marijuana
Video
City of Chicago prepares for legalized marijuana by inspecting new dispensaries
Video
What to know when recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois Jan. 1
Video
Interactive map: Where recreational marijuana will be sold in Illinois beginning Jan. 1
Groups warn marijuana use could still pose a deportation risk for non-citizens
Video