Illinois rapper ‘Tony Sosa’ among 6 charged in luxury car theft ring

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities announced charges in a car theft ring involving false identification and stolen identities targeting luxury vehicles.

Illinois Attorney General’s Office Organized Retail Crime Task Force said Tuesday that the sophisticated crime ring to steal high-end vehicles involves a relatively well-known Lansing, Illinois rapper named ‘Tony Sosa.’

“Most of these thefts occurred in DuPage County, with the second most occurring in Cook County,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “Our investigation involved multiple counties in Illinois and across state lines into Indiana and Iowa.”

Six people face felony charges over their alleged involvement in a scheme to defraud Chicago area luxury dealerships using stolen and fraudulent identities.

“Motor vehicle thefts aren’t just property crimes,” said DuPage County States Attorney Bob Berlin. “These crimes have an enormous impact on the community.”

A collaborative law enforcement effort involved several police departments, Cook and DuPage County States Attorney’s offices, the Secret Service and the Illinois Attorney General.

“The organizers that used these other individuals to use these false identities to go in and obtain financing to get away with a car,” Raoul said.

Authorities allege a man and woman organized the car theft scheme and recruited four others.

Raoul’s office said Anthony Brown, 40, who, as a rapper, goes by ‘Tony Sosa’ and Sierra Wells, 27, of Orland Park, Illinois, organized the scheme.

Authorities said the scheme dates back to the fall of 2020. Officials said Wells produced fake identities for Brown but then used the money and drugs to recruit the others.

Tuesday’s indictments come in a year where authorities said car thefts have skyrocketed, with DuPage registering $5 million in car theft losses last year alone. That’s up significantly from the year before.

“Ultimately, it’s the residents and taxpayers who pay,” Berlin said. “That’s why the charges announced today by Attorney General Raoul are so important.”