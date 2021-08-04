Illinois officer dies trying to stop fleeing car on bridge

BROOKLYN, Ill. (AP) — A police officer from a small southwestern Illinois town near St. Louis has died after trying to stop a car fleeing from police. Illinois State Police say the officer died early Wednesday.

He was attempting to set up a roadblock to stop the car on the McKinley Bridge when he struck by a Dodge Charger.

Police have not offered any details about what prompted the police chase from the nightclub.

After the officer was struck, police were involved in another incident where a car crashed through a roadblock and into police cars, prompting officers to open fire.

A driver was injured.

