Illinois mother speaks out after judge restores right to see son amid vaccine controversy

CHICAGO — An Illinois mother is speaking out after a judge on Monday reversed his decision to block her from seeing her 11-year-old son because she isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rebecca Firlit worries the order might not last long.

“It’s turned into such a nightmare,” Firlit said.

The issue came to light recently in a Cook County courtroom amidst a child support hearing. The judge asked Firlit whether she was vaccinated. When she answered no, the judge ordered that she could no longer see her teenage son.

Speaking about her resistance to taking the vaccine, Firlit told WGN her concerns are health-related.

“I had a severe reaction to a vaccine in the past and I’m scared to get the vaccine,” she said.

Firlit adds that the ordeal has taken an emotional toll.

“I am miserable,” she said. “I miss my son so much. I just want to see my child.”

After the same judge reversed course Monday morning, vacating the portion of his order about the vaccine, Firlit said she is still fearful of what comes next.

“I just don’t even know what to say,” she said. “I want to be out of the court system. I just want my son and I to have a life again and be happy.”

