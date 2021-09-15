Illinois man gets 10 year prison sentence for enticement of minor

URBANA, Ill. — An Illinois man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.

Michael D. Turner, 36, of Rantoul, will spend 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for engaging in sexually explicit online communications with a 16-year-old girl in an effort to entice her into a sexual relationship.

Turner was arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, which is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien – who also is the Deputy Bureau Chief with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – represented the government in this case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.