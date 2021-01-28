Illinois man charged after TikTok shows him fighting National Guard during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A man from Illinois now faces charges in connection with the Capitol riots after a TikTok video surfaced showing him fighting National Guard iofficals.

Mathew Capsel was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted area and resisting officers.

Witnesses told federal authorities that Capsel was known to be violent and was at the capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The video posted on TikTok by a third party shows him charging a line of national guardsmen.

Earlier this month, Kevin Lyons, a Chicago man, was federally charged after the FBI executed a search warrant in connection with the siege.

Lyons was accused of illegally entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

His social media posts show he was supporter of President Donald Trump who talked of previously “taking the fight to Antifa.”