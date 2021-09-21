Illinois man arrested for viral Subway robbery, caught on video

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have announced the arrest of Andre Deis, 30, the suspect in an attempted robbery at a Rockford Subway, video of which went viral after the worker who fought him off was suspended.

On Sunday, September 5th, police were called to the Subway at 1120 E. State Street where witnesses said a robbery had taken place. Surveillance video of the robbery was released online, showing worker Araceli Sotelo fighting back against the robber and taking his gun.

“He kind of just showed me his gun, and I was like freaking out like, ‘woah you can’t do that please leave,’” Sotelo said. “[He said] ‘give me all the money’ and I said ‘I do not have any money, like, I do not have any money.’ That is all I had and he was just like, ‘give me everything before I hurt you.’”

According to Rockford Police, Deis was identified as the suspect and was arrested on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Crosby Street.

He has been charged with Armed Robbery and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Sotelo was suspended after video of the incident made its way online and racked up more than 8.2 million views on TikTok.

In a statement released last week, Subway’s corporate headquarters said, “We are deeply concerned about the recent incident at a franchised location in Rockford, Illinois. The restaurant owner and management are fully cooperating with the police investigation, and we request patience until that process is complete.”