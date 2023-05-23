ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois lottery player has matched all five numbers in the Lucky Day Lotto draw, earning them a jackpot prize of $1,050,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunshine Food Mart at 5369 S. Budler Rd. in Romeoville for the May 18 midday drawing. The winning numbers were: 4 – 8 – 22 – 27 – 37.

According to the Illinois Lottery, this is the second million-dollar prize won this month and the sixth lottery player this year to win one-million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto.

While a winner has not come forward as of this article’s writing, the food mart could also be considered a winner as they will receive a $10,500 bonus for selling the ticket.