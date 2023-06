Feeling lucky? You could kick off the summer with a cool, several million in your pocket if you win the next Illinois Lotto jackpot.

Thursday night’s drawing is now at a record $17.4 million, the biggest jackpot so far this year.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s app.

Good luck!