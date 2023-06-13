ILLINOIS — More than 8,600 lottery players in Illinois struck pay day by playing 7-7-7 in Monday’s evening Pick 3 draw.

A winning combination normally reserved for slot machines, the triple 7 ticket came with a $250 prize for those who made a 50 cent play and a $500 prize for those who made a $1 play. In total, $2.1 million in prizes were awarded for the draw. Exactly 8,644 tickets matched the 7-7-7 draw.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 plus Fireball are Illinois-only lottery games, each with two daily draws conducted at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.