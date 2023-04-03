ILLINOIS — It’s no April Fool’s, someone in Illinois won $1 million through the April 1 Lotto drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased online and matched all six numbers, 10 – 19 – 25 – 30 – 33 – 37, of the Lotto Million 2 draw.

Illinois’ “Lotto” game was revamped in 2021 with the addition of two drawings, providing three total chances to become a millionaire with every $2 ticket purchased. The actual jackpot can only be won in the first draw, however the two subsequent draws come with a $1 million payout for matching all six numbers.

Lotto is only played in Illinois with drawings three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.